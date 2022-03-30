Housing forecasts need to be updated after COVID, Georges River deputy mayor says

latest-news,

Housing and job forecasts need to be updated for the Georges River local government area following the pandemic, deputy mayor, Kathryn Landsberry told the council this week. Councillor Landsberry called for a report on any recent analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on population, housing and economic growth in NSW and Georges River Local Government Area. This would include any associated revision of the current range of housing and job targets to 2036. "COVID has changed much about how we do things. Many of us are still working from home two years later. There will be a hybrid version of people returning to work. We do need to rethink how we do things," Councillor Landsberry told the March 28 council meeting. "There have been reports recently that we have an oversupply of apartments and even within our own LGA we have a drop in demand for apartment living. "People have decided that during COVID that they do actually need more space around them, so we might need to rethink our housing targets and job targets. "We need to get updated data that is specific to our own LGA that is going to inform some very big projects coming back to us as councillors such as the Mortdale Master Plan, the Beverly Hills Master Plan and other projects." The NSW government's most recent advice indicates that Council is not considered to be meeting its housing targets for the 6-10 year period and this situation has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,, the council's report said. "Council is required to create additional capacity for dwellings to meet the Greater Sydney Commission's 6-10 year housing target of 4,250 dwellings for the period from 2021 to 2026," the council report stated. "Recent anecdotal advice from the Department has revealed that there is unlikely to be any reduction to the housing supply and jobs targets in the new District Plans to be published due to the current shortage of affordable housing in Sydney. "The COVID-19 pandemic may slow population growth in the short-term but will not alter the long-term population growth that informs housing and land development targets." Should Council wish to undertake a separate analysis to that provided by the NSW government, it will be necessary to develop a separate residential and jobs growth forecast that considers Australian, NSW and Sydney growth impacts, the council report said. This work will depend on the 2021 Census data which will not be available until September 2022. Based on initial enquiries, the consultancy to obtain the data and update growth forecasts for the LGA is estimated to cost between $60,000 - $70,000. This will include a review of the community profile for the LGA. Cr Landsberry said that all she was asking was for consideration be given to allocating $70,000 in the 2022/23 Council Budget to obtain the data and update growth forecasts in the Georges River LGA. "Some consultants reports are really with the money and we are trying to predict what we need and provide analysis specific to our LGA. "It would underpin so much of what our planning staff do to have access to these sorts of figures." The needs of our LGA are very specific to other councils, she added. Cr Landsberry's Notice of Motion was unanimously supported by the council.

