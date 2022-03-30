Bayside's significant historical sites, people and events to be recognised with plaques

latest-news,

Bayside's significant historical sites, people and events will be recognised by the installation of historical plaques under a new annual council program. This follows the adoption of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Paul Sedrak at the March 23 Bayside Council meeting. Residents will be able to nominate the sites, people or events they feel should be recognised and these will be assessed by the Botany Historical Trust and the St George Historical Society in collaboration with the council. Funding for the program will be considered at part of the development of the council's 2022/23 budget. And council will investigate investigate funding sources from state and federal government, including the NSW State Government 'Blue plaque program'. "Our Bayside local government area is rich with history, as a result of the contributions made by people, places and events that have shaped our area we call home," Councillor Sedrak said in his statement supporting his Notice of Motion. "This history should be celebrated, recognised, and acknowledged through appropriate plaques and interpretive signs at places of historical significance. "Signage and plaques will strengthen our sense of place, and our history can be preserved and shared with others. Without these reminders of the past, the history of our beautiful Bayside area is easily forgotten. "Similar initiatives have been successful in neighbouring Councils and our own suburb of Daceyville, and this motion seeks to extend that across the LGA and build upon the existing Council policy of placing interpretive signage in our parks/landmarks when they are upgraded." Speaking in support of the motion, former Rockdale and Kogarah Councillor, Anne Field said the local government area's unique history needs to be better acknowledged and valued. "People places and events have shaped our local area over a very long time , and must be recognised," Ms Field said. "We could rely on archival photos or on the many books written by a local historian, the late Councillor Ron Rathbone , who passed away in 2007 . But this is not good enough . We need visual representation of places and people so that our residents can better appreciate our significant past in its geographic context. "Our local history is unique and special to us . However, it needs to better acknowledged and valued in Bayside Council , and this Notice of Motion from Councillor Sedrak will help to move this along," she said. Cr Sedrak's motion was unanimously supported by the council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/4c563e02-6868-4d58-b715-68c47e2fc77d.jpg/r0_68_1170_729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg