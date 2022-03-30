latest-news,

Bayside Council has secured $350,000 under the State Government's 5 Million Trees initiative that will be used to plant over one thousand new trees in Bayside. "This is wonderful news. All these new trees will be supplied by the Bayside Garden Centre and help improve our tree canopy across Bayside" said Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry. Council has selected over 20 parks across Bayside to ensure the trees are distributed evenly throughout the LGA. The Bayside Garden Centre will supply the 45 litre pot size plants that will range in size from 1m to 2m. Planting of all 1,113 trees will start soon to coincide with the planting season and is expected to be completed by the end of October this year. The parks selected are: Bexley Oval, Booralee Park, Kingsgrove Avenue Reserve, Kyeemagh Boat Ramp, Sir Joseph Banks Reserve, Slade Road Reserve and Studdert Reserve.

Bayside to get more than 1,000 new trees