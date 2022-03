community, activus

A new community group for men has been launched by Activus. Just4Blokes is a social group for men to unite for a day out, whether it's over a beer or seeing an vintage car exhibition. The aim is to encourage social activities and break down isolation to improve health and mental well-being. It was the group's inaugural trip on March 28, when they ventured out to the Australian Motorlife Museum in Kembla Grange then out for lunch at the Ocean Beach Hotel at Shellharbour.

