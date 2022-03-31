Welder gets wet for in-demand industry

latest-news, tafe nsw, hellfab engineering

Kirrawee's Shaun Pyne reckons his under water 'office' is pretty cool. The welder, who works below the surface, combined his love of competitive spearfishing and bodyboarding with trade. Now he is leading a team at his business, Hellfab Engineering. It all started in 2007 when Mr Pyne seized the opportunity to maximise his earning potential by pairing his boilermaker skills with a commercial diving licence. After completing his apprenticeship, he worked in the oil and gas industry. It was a Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication Trade at TAFE NSW that pushed him further. Now the welder can be found about 50 metres deep, specialising in repairing ships, inland dams and marine structures. He also regularly works for Cronulla Fisheries. The former TAFE NSW student praises the skills he acquired on campus. He said it was encouraging to see the latest Federal Government's Budget funding injection into apprenticeships. The government is investing investing a further $2.8 billion to support Australian apprenticeships, building on the $13.3 billion spent on apprenticeships and traineeships since 2013. It will introduce a new streamlined Australian Apprenticeships Incentive System, which will provide support to employers and apprentices. Small businesses will also have access to a new 20 per cent bonus deduction for eligible external training courses for upskilling employees. "Welders are in hot demand due to the number of construction works going on across NSW and there are many lucrative career paths in the industry," he said. Underwater welders can earn up to $200,000. But Mr Pyne, 33, said it was difficult to find apprentices. "I've been looking for three years. No one wants to work that hard," he said. "The next generation of kids don't want to get dirty. The country will be in a lot of trouble in 10 years when there is no good trade around. "But this is the best job ever. Every day is different, challenging and dynamic."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/73bea2d9-2b3b-4591-850d-880656d977cd.jpg/r0_78_1152_729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg