Street festival comes to Brighton-Le-Sands

Bayside Council will hold a two-day festival on Bay Street, Brighton Le Sands on the second weekend in May. Bay Street will be the venue for live music, art and entertainment on the 14 and 15 May as part of the State Government's Open Streets program to help communities recover after the COVID-19 lockdowns. The State Government, through the Department of Planning and Environment, has given each of the 13 Local Government Areas listed as 'areas of concern' during COVID and subjected to harsher lock downs, a grant to close a high street and open it up for community events, outdoor dining and activities. "Bay Street will be closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant community hub with ice-skating, an open-air cinema and live entertainment," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "Council will engage artists to create lasting murals in local laneways and temporary art works on the street and footpath turning Bay Street into a burst of colour, light and sound." Councillor Curry said the money would be invested in drawing people back to local businesses and showcasing what Bayside has to offer. "It will give the community an opportunity to discover that our foreshore is not just a summer wonderland, but it is also a great place to visit and spend time during the winter months," she said. "The street art and murals will create a lasting impact that will enhance the visual amenity of Bayside."

