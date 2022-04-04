community, kirrawee high school

Kirrawee High School could have used a recent fundraising event to help themselves but students generously ensured every dollar they gathered went to others. Students recently raised more than $1000, which will go towards communities in northern NSW that have been affected by floods. Through the school's pyjama day and sausage sizzle, they united in group effort. The fundraising event was organised by the school's leadership councils, which included the Student Representative Council, Student Justice Council, and Student Environmental Council. One of Kirrawee's students also travelled to flood-affected areas to help with clean-up and recovery.

