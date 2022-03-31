community, st george hospital

If you think hospitals are all white and clinical, think again. There is a lot more greenery in this part of St George Hospital. The public hospital at Kogarah has upgraded a courtyard, so staff can enjoy a well-deserved meal break, a casual meeting or a team event outdoors. A break from the medical four walls, the courtyard was made possible thanks to donations valued at more than $10,000. This went towards new furniture, synthetic turf and plants donated by Street Furniture Australia, Georges River Council, Oatley Hotel and Bunnings Rockdale. Acting General Manager St George Hospital, Ange Karooz, said the area, behind James Laws House, would greatly benefit staff. "The hospital's community relations team saw a need for more outdoor spaces for staff, particularly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when staff were encouraged to take meal breaks outdoors," Ms Karooz said. "This courtyard was in desperate need of a facelift and is now a beautiful, peaceful area for staff to unwind and enjoy their breaks while getting some fresh air. The new picnic-style area has brightened up the courtyard, providing a more inviting space for employees to enjoy." Hospital donations are welcomed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/a073e85e-263e-4c7c-a5c8-8035ab485517.jpg/r0_71_3543_2073_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg