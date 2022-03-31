Homegrown business supports local sports

latest-news,

Sport is an large part of life in the St George and Sutherland Shire region, and Champion System Australia thinks it is important for local businesses to take part. That's why the company's founders (husband and wife), Chris Reynolds and Alison Lovat, are proud to support teams, clubs and groups from local grass roots through to the elite. "As a local, who represented the St George District and went on to play for NSW [in netball], there is something very special about providing support to juniors making their way through the ranks of sport," Ms Lovat said. "I am proud to give back to sport through our business and provide these teams, most of whom are volunteers, with ways to make their lives easier." After a tough few years of battling COVID-19, the couple want to support local athletes and clubs in "getting back out there" and once again enjoying themselves in sport. Founded in 2005, Champion System has offices in 22 countries and have revolutionised both sublimation printing and garment construction, offering leading-edge custom high performance apparel to athletes across the globe. The business's streamlined design, manufacturing and delivery has earned nods from Olympians and World Champions through to local clubs and teams from a wide range of sporting pursuits. All of Champion System's apparel can be customised with a unique design and their team will work to simplify the process of taking ideas and turning them into reality. Mr Reynolds said the company's first office (15 years ago) was in Caringbah and their newly purchased office is now being built in Taren Point. "We have always been in and around the St George and Sutherland Shire, and always proud to support businesses and groups locally," he said. "This area has always been a hub of sport and activity, which fits in well with the ethos, goals and direction of our business." Champion System supply apparel for a number of local sports clubs including: St George Cycling Club, St George Development Team, St George Netball Association, Connells Point Netball, Kyle Bay Netball, Barden Ridge Netball, Sutherland Shire Development Netball, St Ursula's Netball, Team Xtreme Cycling, Optim Cargo Cycling and Ride for Stillbirth Charity. On a more national and international scale they also supply to Tour de Cure, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Cycling NZ, St George Continental Cycling and UAE Team Emirates (including the 2020 Tour de France Winner, Tadej Pogacar).

