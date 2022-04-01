latest-news,

Cronulla Junior Rugby League (JRL) kicked off its 2022 season with a launch event on Saturday night at Cronulla Sharks Karella. Initially supposed to be the second half of the day's activities, with an event for the junior players at Points Bet Stadium on Saturday morning cancelled due to poor weather, the evening was still in good spirits. It was a well-orchestrated night hosted and MC'd by Anthony Maroon from Triple M radio, with a handful of special guests and speakers well known to the Sutherland shire region. Sutherland Shire mayor, Camello Pesce, and Cronulla Sharks CEO, Dino Mezzatesta, both gave brief speeches on the upcoming season. Despite continual disruption in the past two years due to the pandemic both Mr Pesce and Mr Mezzatesta highlighted the positive growth of Rugby League participation within the Cronulla JRL. Touching on several reasonings behind this with one being the introduction of female league tag. Kurnell Stingrays president, Tim McKay, said during the Question and Answer, that it had saved many clubs within the area. "[The] introduction of the girl tag league has made a massive difference to the club, in 2018 we had eight to nine teams and now this year we have 29 sides," he said. Another reason for this growth is the countless numbers of volunteers that there is within the Cronulla JRL and the hours they put into to the competition and their respective clubs. In his speech Mr Pesce said that the region had the biggest volunteer group in the Southern Hemisphere (per capita). "We want to support all the clubs," he said. "It's really exciting to see league growing, especially in females. "I played for De La Salle growing up (local Cronulla JRL competition) so the club and competition has a special place in my heart. "We don't always get it right, but we try our best to get the kids on the field and playing." Mr Mezzatesta noted that the Cronulla JRL had 396 teams participating in the upcoming season, which he said was a wonderful feat after two years of disruption. "When I talk to state or federal governments, I am always boasting about the Cronulla JRL competition," he said. "When we tell them we have passed Parramatta they look at me in amazement. "A little beach suburb with a strong Rugby League participation." Overall, the theme of the night was highly positive and the Cronulla JRL is only growing and moving forward with little signs of decline in sight, even with everything the community has endured in the past five years.

