40,000 local pensioners to get $250 one-off payment this month

latest-news,

An estimated 40,000 pensioners in the Banks electorate should benefit from a one-off $250 payment under the 2022 Federal Budget, Member for Banks, David Coleman said. "The Australian Government is continuing to deliver tax relief, with a one-off payment of $250 to be made to eligible pensioners, welfare recipients, veterans and eligible concession card holders, to be paid automatically in April 2022," Mr Coleman said in his review of Budget 2022-2023. "It is expected that over 40,000 residents in our local area will benefit from this additional support," Mr Coleman said. SES facilities in Beverly Hills will receive $500,000 under the Federal Budget 2022-23 as part of the Australian Government's ongoing commitment to improving local Infrastructure. The funding will help create new facilities at the emergency operations centre, improving its operations as a volunteer and community service hub, Mr Coleman said. "It will also enable the site to act as a secondary Emergency Operations Centre and will significantly benefit the important work of the SES," he said. "The Budget delivers temporary cuts to fuel prices to provide relief at the petrol pump. "This means that residents of Banks will save 22 cents a litre every time they fill up their car for the next few months, with consumers expected to see results at the majority of service stations within a few weeks. "The Budget also increases funding for preschools in the local area, making childcare more affordable and accessible for parents and families. Ongoing childcare funding will directly benefit over 5,600 families living in Banks. "The measures introduced in this Budget will help local residents meet the pressures of the upward cost of living. The Budget also reinforces the Australian Government's plan to continue to invest in the country's future.," Mr Coleman said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/66331eef-0c5f-4643-9f00-5767cc093d19.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

40,000 local pensioners to get $250 one-off payment this month