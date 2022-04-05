latest-news, Craig Kelly, dinosaur, Greens candidate, Peter Thompson, 2022 election, Hughes

A retired high school teacher, who at the last federal election was involved in an incident with Craig Kelly while wearing a dinosaur suit, is The Greens candidate for Hughes at this year's poll. Peter Thompson and other members of Sutherland Shire Environment Centre donned the outfits, with the name Craig Kelly Denialosaur attached, to draw attention to the MP's views on climate change. Mr Thompson claimed the MP for Hughes threatened him with violence at Sutherland train station. Police investigated but took no further action. As The Greens candidate this time around, Mr Thompson will again be focusing on the need for climate action, saying his grave concerns had proved to be justified, given "the floods, fire and drought" of recent years. "I taught science at high school, and I was very keen to follow the science on climate change," he said. "That led me to to move closer to The Greens because they had the best climate policy, based on the same approach." Mr Thompson expects The Greens vote in Hughes to shrink from 6.9 per cent in 2019 to five or even four per cent due to the presence of independents Georgia Steele and Linda Seymour, who have similar climate change policies. He doubts either of the independents can win, but believes their preferences along with those of The Greens will help Labor candidate Peter Tsambalas "get over the line". "A lot will depend on how many votes Craig Kelly gets - he still has name recognition," Mr Thompson said. In an introduction to voters, Mr Thompson writes: "I feel this is an election of greatest importance for Australia and that is one major reason I have decided to stand. I am a Shire original ( with First Fleet and sixth generation Australian ancestry on both family sides), educated at St Patrick's Sutherland in my secondary years (and primary school at OLSS Miranda). "I returned to the shire 25 years ago to raise a family and take care of ageing and ailing family members. "Of the really excellent, exciting and indeed visionary suite of Greens' policies, I would like to more fully focus on three - the need for full Climate Action Now, the housing crisis in Australia and the urgent need for mental and dental care to be covered by Medicare. "Growing up on the beaches ,waterways and national parks of the Shire I became acutely aware how important conservation of the environment and the natural world has become. "Also, having owned and lived in a flood house in Lismore for a number of years, I am acutely aware how dangerous are the massive floods and other climate events due to climate change (drought, fire, cyclone etc) - we must urgently act now. "We are all suffering these effects together, here and globally. The Greens have a world leading emissions reduction target of 75% by 2030 and a creative, practical plan to transition society and workers from fossil fuel jobs to renewable ones. "The second Greens policy of focus is the plan to build one million new homes to help deal with our massive housing crisis . "Younger people can no longer afford to buy their own homes in the big cities in which they work. Homelessness is really on the rise. Rents are exorbitant "These new Govt.- built homes will be sustainable, accessible and affordable. "This innovative, shared equity scheme will make it far easier for younger people to own their own first home where they want to live in the city for just $ 300,000. "We'll fund this by making billionaires pay their rightful taxes and scrapping handouts to property developers and speculators. "Lastly, I would like to mention The Greens policy to bring both mental and dental healthcare under the cover of Medicare. "There has been an explosion of the needs of our community for extra mental health, counselling etc. particularly after two years of COVID lockdowns. "It is now very clear that the majority of Australians are finding it increasingly difficult to cover these essential aspects of health out of their own pockets. "This can be funded in a number of easily combined ways through the existing Medicare scheme."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/edcf5146-a602-4fee-a67c-45643ef0b0b7.jpg/r2_265_5181_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg