3Bridges Community unveils its new centre for local youth

3Bridges Community has unveiled its new Penshurst Park Youth Facility. The facility is described as a dedicated safe space for local youth for recreation or to expand their experience in different fields through mentoring. The centre is fully accessible and fully inclusive. It includes a multi-purpose sports court for basketball, soccer and volleyball, as well as gaming spaces, meeting rooms and a training kitchen. A Drop-in space for youth aged 12 to 18 years is open Tuesday and Wednesday, 3pm to 5.30pm and Thursday and Friday, 3pm to 7.30pm. 3Bridges Penshurst Park Youth Facility will hold an open day on Wednesday, 13 April from 12pm - 3pm for the community to inspect the centre and find out more about 3Bridges services. The open day will include a free sausage and drink and activities. The new Penshurst Park Youth Facility is part of the Penshurst Park Sporting Hub and is located at 643 King Georges Road, Penshurst.

