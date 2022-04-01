community, services community awards

Do you know someone who went beyond the call of duty to keep their community safe? Nominations are open for the annual Rotary Clubs and Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards (NSW RESCA), which recognise frontline emergency services personnel. The awards recognise the dedication and service of emergency service personnel and volunteers from Fire and Rescue NSW, Marine Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance, the NSW State Emergency Service, the NSW Rural Fire Service, Surf Life Saving NSW and VRA Rescue NSW. Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery, Steph Cooke said the awards, now in their eighth year, would provide an opportunity to recognise these emergency services personnel across the state who were involved in the ongoing flood emergency. "Emergency services personnel are not only first responders during times of crisis but they also carry out important work year-round, including community engagement and fundraising," she said. Oatley MP Mark Coure said this was a chance to nominate a dedicated member of the community. "This award comes after a challenging few months with the unprecedented rain and storms that have affected our community and state tremendously," he said. "I encourage friends and family, colleagues and members to nominate a member of the NSW Emergency Services who you believe is deserving of this award." Nominations close May 31. Finalists will be announced on June 22 at Parliament House, with an awards ceremony on August 13. Nominate here

