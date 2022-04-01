Cronulla Easter Show to have 'fresh, new look'

latest-news, Cronulla Easter Show, 2021, crowd limit, COVID, Chris Lane

The Cronulla Easter Show is back again this year with a full range of events and "a fresh new look". The show will be held in the mall over four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday, from 10am to 4pm daily. Leigh Achis, the managing director of BD Productions, which has staged the show for the last 16 years, said they were very excited about the make-up of the event this year. Mr Achis said "a fresh new look", would add to the attraction for families. "The message from the community has been loud and clear as we come out of COVID restrictions - people want to get back to normality and enjoy these great events once again," he said. "The circumstances of the last two years have meant we were not able to host the traditional inclusions that the community has come to know and love. "This year's event will see the return of our very skilled roving entertainers and performers, rides for the kids, side show games, showbags and fairy floss, animal farm and pony rides , world class food stalls and merchandise stalls... and maybe a surprise or two, but we can't give away all the details just quite yet." Mr Achis said, with full support of Sutherland Shire Council and the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce, this year's show would aim to reinvigorate all the small businesses in the mall and surrounding area by providing a financial opportunity for them to capitalise on the thousands of people attending the event. "Event goers will be able to enjoy the Easter long weekend while also helping to support local jobs and businesses," he said. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council was thrilled to support the return of the show, "which will see one of our most popular community areas come alive with vibrant festive entertainment". "We know residents appreciate lively community celebrations, particularly those which enhance our town centres, so we're looking forward to seeing a great turn out of people from all over the community to celebrate the event and provide a welcome boost of visitors to local businesses in this area," he said. "I'd like to thank the event organisers, who have been working closely with Council staff and the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce for their persistence in their event planning throughout challenging times. There's going to be plenty of fun activities on offer, particularly for young families, so I encourage everyone to check out what's in stall."

