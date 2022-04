latest-news, daylight saving 2022

Daylight saving ends at 3am this Sunday, April 3. NSW residents are reminded that clocks will go back by one hour. Most internet connected devices will update automatically. But the time on microwaves, ovens, stereo systems and some vehicle dashboards will need to be changed manually. Daylight saving starts on the first Sunday in October and finishes on the first Sunday in April.

