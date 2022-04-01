community,

The Navy Cadet Unit, Training Ship (TS) Sirius held its annual inspection by the Waratah Flotilla Commander, Lieutenant Commander (LDCR) Tracey East ANC on Saturday, March 26. The inspection took place on the tri-service base in Beach Street, Rockdale, and was attended by a limited number of family and friends, due to continuing COVID concerns. Commander East was accompanied by Lieutenant Matthew Woods ANC, as they visit all Units, which currently fall within the Waratah Flotilla group. The Commanding Officer of TS Sirius Lieutenant Margaret Allen ANC, took the salute on the dais, along with Commander East and Cadet Petty Officer (CDTPO) Ben Belik, who was the Cadet Parade Commander for the day. During Commander East's tour of the Unit, Cadets displayed their ability in the area of, knots, navigation, parade and maritime evolution, rounding off with an emergency drill. As this was the first Annual Inspection since 2019, which had been caused due to the current COVID crisis, Commander East, gave a "well done" to all involved. Recently, four members of the Navy Cadet Unit were promoted. Two of the promotions, were to Able Seaman, which makes them part of the Senior Cadet Team. The Cadets parade every Saturday between the hours of 0900 and 1600, at the base, studying such subjects as, but not limited to, navigation, sailing, communications, first aid, drill, maritime history, firearms proficiency and adventurous training, all combined with leadership skills. Should you feel that your child, who is aged between the ages of 13-18, could benefit from this kind of training, which is a youth development program, contact the Commanding Officer of TS Sirius, Lieutenant Margaret Allen ANC, at co.tssirius@cadetnet.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/53389b8b-cf81-4c7f-9fcc-d259671430fb.png/r0_18_587_350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Navy Cadets on parade at Rockdale