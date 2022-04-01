Georges River Council reaffirms its declaration of a climate emergency

latest-news,

Georges River Counci has reaffirmed its declaration of a climate emergency. In a Notice of Motion put forward at the March 28 council meeting, Councillor Warren Tegg congratulated the council on meeting its target for 100 per cent renewable energy three years early through a group purchasing agreement with other local councils. Cr Tegg also asked that the newly elected council reaffirm the decision of the previous council and declare a climate emergency. He noted that the council had already declared a climate emergency in September, 2021. Councillor Peter Mahoney asked for clarification on whether the council had declared a climate emergency The council's Director of Director Environment and Planning, Meryl Bishop confirmed that the council had declared a climate emergency at its meeting of 27 September 2021. At that meeting, the council unanimously endorsed a motion by Cr Tegg's on Georges River's Participation in the Cities Race to Zero Program, which declared a climate emergency. "The council agreed with that as as part of the resolution, the council did declare a climate emergency. That was done as part of the resolution," Ms Bishop said. Cr Sam Elmir asked for a rundown of what is a climate emergency, Ms Bishop said, "The climate emergency we are talking about, as reported in the news, is record temperatures at both the poles. We are talking about what happened in 2019 with the southern part of the state being completely obliterated by bushfires. We are talking about what's going on in the northern rivers with loss of life and property, livestock, and natural vegetation with the floodings that have occurred. "Within our own community, we've got impacts that are occurring on our own assets and the cost that goes with that. "We are talking about trying to maintain the temperature rise from post industrial rates by keeping that as no greater than 1.5 degrees to maintain the world as we see it now." Cr Tegg's Notice of Motion was unanimously supported by the council. As of 2019, about five per cent, or 28, of the nation's 537 local councils, representing almost three million Australians, have called for urgent climate action, with some planning to move their chambers to 100 per cent renewable energy. And about 800 councils across the globe to have declared climate emergencies, encompassing more than 140 million people worldwide.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/50f34bd5-4fef-423d-ac43-3ed02b6cf811.jpg/r0_70_800_522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg