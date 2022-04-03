Weekly Wrap: We really do live in the lucky country

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, If we ever needed proof of the classic Aussie cliche about living in the "lucky country", simply take the story of 19-year-old Viktoria Halytska, who recently left her home and family in Ukrainian city Kyiv for the safety of the Shire. The Leader's Eva Kolimar spoke with Ms Halytska last week from her new temporary home in Burraneer. She spoke of her parents fears for her safety due to the threat of Russian military forces and how they quickly arranged for her visa to Australia. Her plan is to stay here until some kind of normality hopefully returns to her homeland. Ms Halytska's story serves as a timely reminder, that we should never take for granted the lives for which we are blessed to lead, free of such terrors. In other news, Murray Trembath reports on the ongoing saga that is Liberal pre-selection for the seat of Hughes at the coming Federal election. Murray reports the latest in the tussle, with president of the Liberal Party's Hughes Federal Electorate Conference saying the party's decision to cancel a preselection ballot by branch members is "morally bankrupt". Just where it all falls, we'll keep you posted. In council news, Jim Gainsford reports on Bayside's "disgust" over proposed changing to planning laws, which it says will erode the powers of councils and shut the community out of consultations on rezonings. In a discussion paper released in December, the State Planning Department claims the proposal would simplify the rezoning process, reduce consultation times, allow the NSW Government to deal with matters where government intervention is "beneficial", and give private proponents (developers) control and responsibility for rezoning requests. In somewhat less controversial news, Murray reported on the coming Cronulla Easter Show, which is being billed as not only bigger and better than ever, but with a bright new look. The show will be held in the mall over four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday, from 10am to 4pm daily. And rounding off this newsletter with some more good news, Murray updated all on the progress of Operation Platypus, an initiative involving University of NSW Sydney scientists in collaboration with WWF (World Wildlife Fund) Australia and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to reintroduce the sweet creatures to the Royal National Park. As announced last year, 10 of the mammals - a mixture of male and female - will be released in 2022, perhaps as early as August. Environmental DNA tests have confirmed platypuses have disappeared from Royal National Park after last being seen more than 50 years ago. The coming release aims to see them once again thrive. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Editor.