Milestone mark for public school

community, peakhurst public school

Peakhurst Public School marked 150 years in education on April 2 this year. Officially it was 150 years in 2021, but the event was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. Classrooms were open for former students and staff on the day, giving the past and present school community the chance to take a trip down memory lane. There were historic displays including old school uniforms and black and white class photos. Nostalgic groups of people toured the school's modern facilities, which were a far cry from the old building that once stood on the same site. The commemorative memorabilia collection also included merit certificates, school trophies and class name rolls. There was a band, a giant cake, sausage sizzle, and guests included former principals who shared their memories of decades gone by.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/7554d62f-0f97-487e-8625-2d2b0bf664dc.jpg/r0_152_2048_1309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg