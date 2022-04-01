Final decision on Palm Court car park project looms as council calls extraordinary meeting

latest-news,

Georges River Council will hold an extraordinary council meeting on Monday, April 4 to consider whether to proceed with the conversion of Hurstville's Palm Court car park into green open space. Under Georges River Council's Hurstville Revitalisation Project, the 31-space Palm Court car park is being converted into open space providing a children's play area with sculptural play element, timber bench seating, tree plantings and a turf area. There will be ten car spots provided around the new park and an extra 12 car spots in Treacy Street. Work was due to start at the end of March. The council deferred a decision on the project after shopkeepers and businesses met with mayor Nick Katris on March 2 to voice their concerns at losing the the car park. The council received a $4.75 million grant under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program for the Palm Court project along with an upgrade of the Macmahon Street courtyard. Not proceeding would result in a loss of the $4.75 million grant funding plus $400,000 already spent on progressing the project, a council report said. The council is required to to spend the grant before 31 December, 2021 and have the new public spaces open by 31 January, 2023. A report by council offices recommended that the program be implemented without further delay. At the extraordinary meeting, the council will also consider three Notice of Motions calling for the council to investigate the potential transfer of the $4.75 million grant funding to projects at the Riverwood Town Centre, Mortdale Town Centre and the former Oatley Bowing Club site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/4e78a2aa-bf72-4faf-914e-62721b3b7879.jpg/r2_0_894_504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg