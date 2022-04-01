Highland Property Group event raises $435,000 for Sydney Children's Hospital

community,

Leading Sydney agents Highland Property Group's annual charity Blue Lunch has raised more than $435,000 for equipment, research, and clinical services at the Sydney Children's Hospital. The annual luncheon was held on Thursday, March 31 at the Royal Randwick Racecourse and was attended by several of Sydney's high-profile personalities including Ian Malouf, Junior Nabil Gazal, and Sutherland Shire mayor, Carmelo Pesce, plus a surprise performance from Sneaky Sound System. As the largest annual community donor to the Sydney Children's hospital, The Blu Lunch is now in its sixth year and has raised over $1,935,000 to date to help support the hospital's most urgent needs. This year's funds will be donated to Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation and directed towards the Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick. "Highland's incredible support will help provide the best possible treatment to kids with cancer now and into the future," Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation chief executive officer, Nicola Stokes said. Highland Group chief executive officer, David Highland says he is extremely proud to be able to use his resources to bring together the community for such a worthy cause. "The Blue Lunch continues to stand out as a year-round highlight for myself, and I know that is a view held by many of the people in this room," Mr Highland said. "It is incredibly rewarding to play such a major role in the provision of key funds an support to the Sydney Children's Hospital and I'm so proud to be part of a team who shares this commitment to helping those most vulnerable. "Raising over $1,935,000 takes resources and effort but our staff believe in this cause deeply and share our passion for the what the Blue Lunch represents - an opportunity to help out the children in need in our community." Mrs Stokes, says the ongoing support from Highland over the last six years exhibits the dedication to building lasting relations with the hospital community and making a real difference to their most vulnerable patients. "Research tells us that a strong community is important for children as it helps them to thrive and be safe. That's why events such as the Blue Lunch are so important," Mrs Stokes said. Highland was recently inducted into the Foundation's Hall of Champions in recognition of its dedicated support and inspiring fundraising achievement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/69ad34ae-1993-46c7-9dfc-8fcddac83dd1.jpg/r6_130_2495_1536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Highland Property Group event raises $435,000 for Sydney Children's Hospital