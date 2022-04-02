latest-news,

A motorcycle rider has been seriously injured in a crash at Kingsgrove. About 6.50pm yesterday (Friday), emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Kingsway and Maluka Place, Kingsgrove. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 56-year-old male rider at the scene before he was taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition. The 34-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was conveyed to the same hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from St George Police Area Command secured a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact St George Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Motor cyclist seriously injured in Kingsgrove crash