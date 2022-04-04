Updated | Ian Perry a great family man, friend and football club worker

latest-news, Ian Perry, helicopter crash, Cronulla

Update Cronulla resident Ian Perry has been described by his family as "a loving husband, a caring dad, son, and brother, and a genuine friend to so many" following his death in a helicopter crash north of Melbourne. Miranda Magpies Football Club said Mr Perry was "part of the fabric of our club" and "his infectious enthusiasm for life, football, and the countless hours that Ian and Brooke put in to see our club succeed, have left an indelible mark on not only our club, but those around them". Mr Perry, a finance consultant, was among five victims when the helicopter came down at Mt Disappointment on Thursday last week. His wife Brooke and their children Rachael, Nathan, and Jess shared their grief in a Facebook post "Reaching out to Ian's friends and loved ones who we may not have been able to reach," Ms Perry wrote. "We are devastated and lost for words. We are still in shock and know you must be, too. "He will be remembered as a loving husband, a caring dad, son, and brother, and a genuine friend to so many. "His warm smile and joyful presence will have a lasting impact on his friends, family, and co-workers both here in Australia and across the globe. "We appreciate your love and caring thoughts, and we send ours back to you for your loss as well as ours. We will reach out soon with details for a celebration of his life. "Please do not send flowers. Ian will be in our hearts and memories forever." Miranda Magpies Football Club expressed their "great sadness". "Ian was part of the fabric of our club in the past 20 years, along with his family Brooke, Nathan, Jess and Rachel," the club said in a Facebook post. "Ian held multiple roles on our committee, including Senior Vice President and Coaching Coordinator. Ian was a big supporter of women's football, where we saw an era of success on the local and state level with his oversight. "His infectious enthusiasm for life, football, and the countless hours that Ian and Brooke put in to see our club succeed, have left an indelible mark on not only our club, but those around them. "We will be forever grateful, and forever saddened by the loss of Ian "Pez' Perry. Our deepest sympathies are with Brooke, Nathan, Jess and Rachel at this time." Earlier Finance consultant Ian Perry, of Cronulla, was among five victims of a helicopter crash north of Melbourne on Thursday. Mr Perry worked for digital trade company AXIchain, which has been leading moves to digitise cattle and beef supply chains. The company's founder and CEO Linda Woodford also died when the helicopter came down at Mt Disappointment. AXIchain issued a statement on Saturday, expressing "total disbelief and sadness" and the deaths of the two team members. "Linda and Ian were involved in a fatal helicopter accident yesterday while visiting clients in rural Victoria," the statement said. "Linda was a driven visionary and an eternal optimist and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. "Ian was a respected member of the agricultural industry and a committed family man and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Linda and Ian's families at this difficult time. "Our thoughts and sincere condolences are also with the families of the three other valued friends and colleagues that were on board the flight. "We ask that the families' privacy is respected at this sensitive time. Respectively, we will make further comment in due course." First AG Capital confirmed on Saturday its co-founder and managing director Nicholas Vasudeva, a father of three from Bellevue Hill, was among the victims. "He was a true gentleman with a great sense of humour who was well loved by all his colleagues, associates and family and will be missed dearly," the company said. Victorian meat industry boss Paul Troja, 73, was the other passenger on board and was remembered as a passionate and accomplished leader. The family of the 32-year-old pilot, Dean Neal, said their son and brother was a conscientious and professional pilot. Australian Transport Safety Bureau crews are at the site of the crash and expected to examine the scene for days. Drone analysis of the chopper's flight path, along with assessment of flight control records and weather conditions, will be part of the investigation. The bureau's chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said the helicopter operator Microflite had a very strong safety record. The company has suspended all services until at least Tuesday. The ATSB said it is the fifth fatal aviation crash across the nation this year, with nine people killed in total. The crash is also Victoria's deadliest aviation disaster since February 2017, when five people were killed when a charter plane crashed into Melbourne's Essendon DFO shopping centre. That crash was the state's worst civil aviation accident for 30 years. With Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/aeac3271-b0fa-4f41-aa1f-9de25848a2fb.jpg/r2_0_3837_2167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg