latest-news,

A man will appear in court on Monday, April 4, charged following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. At about 3pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly detained and sexually assaulted by a man in a toilet on the Country Concourse at Central Railway Station. The boy reported the incident to his mother who contacted police. Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command were alerted and detectives commenced an investigation into the incident. Following inquiries, a search warrant was executed at a unit in Mortdale, where investigators seized clothing and electronic devices. The occupant, a 75-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with aggravated - sexual intercourse child between 14 and 16 years, and intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16 years. The man was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court.

Man charged over alleged sexual assault of teen