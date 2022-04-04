latest-news,

A man was winched into a helicopter and taken to hospital in a stable condition after his boat capsized and was washed onto rocks at Kurnell on Sunday. About 3pm, three paramedic road crews and a specialist medical team consisting of a critical care doctor and critical care paramedic responded to the scene and found the man on the rocks, with injuries to his legs and face. There were initial concerns more people were in the water, but they were advised he was the only occupant. The NSW Ambulance Toll Rescue Helicopter medical team rescued the patient using a winch and he was taken to St George Hospital. Inspector Iain Donaldson, from NSW Ambulance, said rough seas, especially around rock faces could be extremely dangerous. "It is important to check the sea conditions and always wear your life jacket," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/0cd95e23-d43b-407e-a7bc-f8912182ddbf.jpg/r4_0_1795_1012_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man winched to safety after boat capsizes at Kurnell