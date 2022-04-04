latest-news,

A Mortdale man has won a new Volkswagen valued at more than $30,000 in a Keno promotion. The winner won the Volkswagen T-Cross 85TSI Life 7 Speed DSG valued at $30,700 after purchasing a $10 ticket at the Mortdale RSL Community Club as part of a 30 Years of Keno promotion. The win came at a particularly good time for the winner. "My car was recently damaged in a car accident, so the timing is unreal," he said.. "I was contemplating what to do since the car accident happened, but this answers everything." The 30 Years of Keno promotion runs until Saturday, 16 April. Each week there's a chance to drive home in a newVolkswagen T-Cross. In 2021, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 36.2 million wins collectively worth more than $590.3 million. During this time, Keno crowned 13 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $31 million. Six of these major winners were from New South Wales and the ACT, including Crescent Head neighbours who was pocketed a Keno Mega Millions 10 Spot prize of more than $5.8 million. Players in New South Wales and the ACT enjoyed more than 17.36 million Keno wins totalling more than $292 million at pubs and clubs across the state in 2020.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/1a1ced4c-765c-4676-ac76-9bfa4a2d8380.jpg/r0_484_4032_2762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mortdale resident wins new car while playing Keno