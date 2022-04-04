community, hurstville private hospital

A baby boom coupled with a midwife shortage has meant one hospital is again pushing for an urgent call for qualified staff to fill its maternity unit. Hurstville Private Hospital has seen a significant increase in births, as more couples are choosing to have a private hospital birth experience. The trend has grown in popularity, as couples can choose access to their obstetrician, a comprehensive antenatal education program and access to an on-site Special Care Nursery. But because of a nationwide shortage of midwives, the maternity unit has had positions vacant for more than a year. High levels of demand means the unit has had to deal with additional staffing challenges. The Leader initially reported on concerns surrounding the shortage in late 2021. "Our maternity unit has gone from strength to strength over the past five years, with improved facilities and an incredible approach to compassionate, patient-centred care," the hospital's Chief Executive, Lloyd Adams, said. "[But] we've been facing a shortage of midwives for a long time now. Despite our best efforts, and the offer of enticing benefits including above-award wages, retention bonuses, relocation fees, and the opportunity to experience the full range of maternity services in a well-resourced setting, we're still struggling to find the right candidates. "We know the public sector is facing similar strains, with midwives being called on to cover back-to-back shifts, as well as increasing pressure and stress as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "The opening of Australia's borders allows us to now attract midwives from overseas, but we also want to ensure local midwives, and those willing to travel interstate, have opportunities to share their skills in a variety of settings close to home." Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/c1e8686f-a1f6-4795-84ea-c710e6482490.jpg/r0_82_1500_930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg