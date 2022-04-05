How to easily store your belongings when heading off to travel

This is branded content.



Often, planning a trip away can be just as much fun as the trip itself. There's choosing your destination, poring over the most Instagrammable spots to tick off, planning where you'll sleep each night, and best of all, making a list of everything you want to eat while you're there.

If you're going away for an extended period of time, there's a less fun aspect to the planning you may also need to sort out - finding somewhere to store all of your things.

Whether you're moving out of your place altogether, you want to sublet your room while you're gone, or you live at home and your parents want the extra bit of space back while you're away, long-term storage offers a great option for keeping your worldly possessions safe and secure.

Packing everything up for a big trip away? Here's what you need to plan before you go, and how to get everything ready and stored for while you're away.

Choose what you need for your trip, and what you don't

Before you part with your belongings, you'll need to decide what you're taking with you on your trip, and you'll need to keep it separate from everything else.



Think seriously about what you do and don't need to take-remember, you'll likely be the one who has to carry it-and keep in mind the season and temperature where you're heading.



If you're a notorious over-packer, maybe rope in a ruthless friend to have a look at what you're taking, and ask whether you really need that fifth pair of going-out shoes for your hiking holiday.

Once you've locked in what you're taking, keep it all aside somewhere safe. Then it's time to tackle the rest of your things.

Sort it before you store it

Packing everything up to store it is a great opportunity to go through your belongings and decide what you really need.



Out of all your remaining things, separate everything into two piles: the stuff you definitely want to keep safe and stored for your return, and the stuff you don't actually want or need.

For the things you're ready to part with, don't just make a beeline for the bin. Think about the best way to discard or rehome them. Some things may be worth a pretty penny, and you can sell them which will also give you a bit of extra cash for your trip. Otherwise, donate anything that's in decent condition. Local 'Buy Nothing' groups on Facebook are a great way to find a new home for things that still have life in them.



If it really is rubbish, bin it, and recycle what you can. Then you should just be left with everything you want to store.

Find a storage solution for your belongings

Now it's time to get everything out of your place, and into a storage facility. Generally, that will mean renting a ute or truck to transport everything, or roping in a friend who has a trailer. If you want to skip that part of the process, you can use TAXIBOX.



TAXIBOX not only offers a great solution for long-term storage, they make the entire process super simple. They offer competitively priced, safe storage for however long you need. This is particularly helpful while you're travelling, making things easy when plans change.



TAXIBOX offers competitively priced, safe storage for however long you need - and they come to you.

If you decide to extend your trip or cut your travel plans short, you can extend or reduce your storage period with TAXIBOX anytime.

The best bit? TAXIBOX comes to you. They deliver your storage box direct to you, where you can pack it yourself at your own pace. If you need help packing, you can choose for them to do it for you, and then they take it away to be safely secured at their facility. This means everything is only packed and unpacked once, so there is less risk of your belongings being damaged when loading again and again, and less time wasted going back and forth.



But if you do need to grab something, TAXIBOX offers free access to your things at their facility six days a week, or you can get your TAXIBOX redelivered to you to get what you need before sending your unit back.

Everything will be kept safe and secure while you're away in their facilities which are monitored 24/7. And then when you return at the other end of your trip? TAXIBOX will deliver your stuff direct to your new address, so you get to avoid the ute/van/trailer hire saga yet again.

To start the process of storing your things, click here to make a booking with TAXIBOX.

