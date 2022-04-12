  1. Home
Street to waterfront in Taren Point

Street to waterfront block in Taren Point

Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 4

  • 26 Woodlands Road, Taren Point
  • AUCTION: Saturday, May 7 at 12.45pm
  • AGENCY: McGrath - Brighton-Le-Sands, 8579 9788
  • AGENT: Matthew King, 0406 380 380
  • INSPECT: Saturday, 10.30am-11am

Showcasing sweeping water views in a premium address, this expansive entertainer's home is set on a prime 1081sqm of street to waterfront land and has been impeccably maintained by the original owner-builder.

A stunning oversized rooftop terrace has panoramic bay views for entertaining guests, while multiple living/dining zones and the generous accommodation is ideal for extended families or dual living.

The covered verandah is perfect for families, as it overlooks lush lawns, a manicured garden and pool.

There is a traditional kitchen with a serving window, gas cooktop and modern appliances.

All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, the king size master bedroom with a deluxe ensuite and walk-in robe, plus there is a spacious home office and gym/sauna.

A double garage, internal access and additional storage/workshop round it all off.

Placed in a premium shoreline address, this stunning home is close to sought-after schools including Taren Point Public and a choice of recreational reserves including Woolooware Golf Club and Sylvania Waters Athletics Track.

The property is also only moments from transport options and Westfield Miranda, which offers a variety of shops, gourmet restaurants and entertainment.

Please contact Matthew King from McGrath - Brighton-Le-Sands for more information about this stylish home.