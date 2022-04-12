Street to waterfront block in Taren Point

latest-news, inspect now, Taren Point, McGrath-Brighton-Le-Sands, rooftop terrace, street to waterfront, stunning home for sale, House of the Week, auction

House of the Week Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 4 Showcasing sweeping water views in a premium address, this expansive entertainer's home is set on a prime 1081sqm of street to waterfront land and has been impeccably maintained by the original owner-builder. A stunning oversized rooftop terrace has panoramic bay views for entertaining guests, while multiple living/dining zones and the generous accommodation is ideal for extended families or dual living. The covered verandah is perfect for families, as it overlooks lush lawns, a manicured garden and pool. There is a traditional kitchen with a serving window, gas cooktop and modern appliances. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, the king size master bedroom with a deluxe ensuite and walk-in robe, plus there is a spacious home office and gym/sauna. A double garage, internal access and additional storage/workshop round it all off. Placed in a premium shoreline address, this stunning home is close to sought-after schools including Taren Point Public and a choice of recreational reserves including Woolooware Golf Club and Sylvania Waters Athletics Track. The property is also only moments from transport options and Westfield Miranda, which offers a variety of shops, gourmet restaurants and entertainment. Please contact Matthew King from McGrath - Brighton-Le-Sands for more information about this stylish home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/5465e440-f9a9-4c47-a45d-bc24981d68c4.jpg/r2_52_998_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg