Proposed Barton Park grandstand goes to planning panel next week

The development application for the construction of a new $2.27million grandstand within the Barton Park Precinct at Banksia will go to the Bayside Local Planning Panel on April 12 with a recommendation for approval. Bayside Council has lodged the application as the manager of the Crown Land site. The council received 57 submissions on the DA, with the majority in support. "While the application is only for the construction of a grandstand, the development should be considered in the context of the wider works proposed to Barton Park under a separate Review of Environmental Factors (REF) application," the council report said. A draft Barton Park Master Plan was approved by the council in 2020 outlining four zones for the park. Zone 1 is The Active Centre, an active and passive park consisting of a large grassed area at the top of the embankment, designed as the active heart of the new park. Zone 2, The Waterfront. - Foreshore and environment covers environmentally significant mangrove trees along Muddy Creek including opportunities to walk and cycle along the foreshore. Bayside Council is continuing to progress Zone 3 and 4 and will keep the community updated on key developments. The current development application applies only to Zone 1 and does not include the Landing Lights Wetland or the foreshore zone adjacent to Muddy Creek. The proposed grandstand will be 51-metres in length and 6.6-metres high. It will be built on two levels; the lower holding changerooms, referee room and toilets, and the upper level seating 404 people including four accessible spades and a platform for cameras. The council's report said the proposed grandstand is not located in the immediate vicinity of the foreshore or the Green and Golden Bell Frog habitat. "Concern that the noise from the grandstand may impact on the Green and Golden Bell Frogs was addressed and subject to a noise monitoring program," the council report stated. The soccer fields are potentially to be used 9am to 9.30pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 9.30pm Saturday and 8am to 5pm Sundays. "The works are in the public interest and will provide a substantial improvement to the sports facilities and general recreation opportunities available to the community," the council report concluded and recommended approval.

