Prime Minister Scott Morrison says claims he made racist comments during the 2007 preselection battle for Cook are "simply untrue" and his "record of caring and loving the Lebanese community in this country speaks for itself". Liberal Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, who was dropped to an unwinnable position on the Coalition's Senate ticket for the upcoming election, made the accusations under parliamentary privilege, claiming Scott Morrison told party members they couldn't have a Lebanese - local branch member Michael Towke - as a candidate. The Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday published details from two statutory declarations signed in 2016 about the 2007 preselection campaign, and Mr Towke then made further comments. Mr Morrison has several times over the last week denied the allegations. On Sunday, he told a media conference, "These are quite malicious and bitter slurs, which are deeply offensive, and I reject them absolutely". "I have always walked the walk when it has come, particularly to my relationship with the Lebanese community in my home state of NSW. "I walked the walk with Jamal Rifi and Jihad Dib when I banded together with the Member for Blaxland and we came together, our two communities after coming into the parliament together, Jason Clare and I, to heal the rift that had been caused by the terrible riots that we saw in Cronulla and the revenge attacks that took place. "My role ever since being elected has been to heal; heal the divisions between these communities. And the suggestion that I have done anything otherwise is deeply offensive. And it comes...on the eve of an election." Below is the relevant section from the transcript of Mr Morrison's media conference on Sunday: Journalist: Prime Minister, if you didn't say anything to preselectors about Michael Twoke's Lebanese background, are you saying that he and Scott Chapman lied on their Statutory Declarations? Prime Minister: Well, all I can say is it is just simply untrue. And these are quite malicious and bitter slurs, which are deeply offensive, and I reject them absolutely. I have always walked the walk when it has come, particularly to my relationship with the Lebanese community in my home state of New South Wales and my home city of Sydney]. I walked the walk with Jamal Rifi and Jihad Dib when I banded together with the Member for Blaxland and we came together, our two communities after coming into the parliament together, Jason Clare and I, to heal the rift that had been caused by the terrible riots that we saw in Cronulla and the revenge attacks that took place. My role ever since being elected has been to heal; heal the divisions between these communities. And the suggestion that I have done anything otherwise is deeply offensive. And it comes at an interesting time, that these vicious personal attacks come on the eve of an election. On the eve of an election. I'll let people work out their own findings on what's motivating them. Journalist: But there are voices inside your own party... Prime Minister: Bitterness can often produce all sorts of slings and arrows and attacks. I know where they've come from. And bitterness can always produce this. I've been around politics a long time, and people, when they've had disappointments, whether they be in preselections or in decisions, can often remain bitter for many, many years. And all I can tell you is my record of my relationship with the Lebanese Maronite community, in particular, as well as the Lebanese Muslim community, is one that I think stands out amongst any other member of Parliament and certainly above any other prime minister of this country. My track record of walking the walk, literally on the Kokoda track together, day after day, to do one thing - to demonstrate unity between people of Muslim faith and other faiths in this country, between two communities which were completely shattered by the events that took place back in Cronulla and the revenge attacks that took place all those years ago. And we helped heal that and we've helped bring it back together. So I reject it completely, and others can speak of my record in this area. But when it comes to my commitment to the people of the Maronite faith, of Muslim faith in this country, particularly those who have Lebanese ancestry, there's not a member of the Parliament that could speak to the work that I have done, out of love and out of friendship, for my dear friends in the Lebanese community, particularly in Sydney, where I know them best. But more broadly, across the nation where I've enjoyed a wonderful, supportive relationship. So you can make your own assumptions about why people would want to viciously attack me on the eve of an election. Those who may have been disappointed by past outcomes in politics, you know, in politics, you need to move forward. Journalist: Prime Minister, if you stand by that then will you be willing to sign a statutory declaration that you didn't? Prime Minister: Yes, of course I will. Journalist: So we'll see that? Prime Minister: Well no one's asking for one and I'm not going to court over these matters. I'm not bringing any actions. I stand by exactly what I've said here in the public domain, which I do every single day. But more importantly, it wouldn't be just me signing such a statement. It would be the walk and experience and the record I have and the testimony of so many others who have understood my deep and abiding relationship with people of Maronite faith and people of Lebanese ancestry in Australia. We have, we have cried together. We have prayed together. Whether it was after the Christchurch massacre and I stood at the mosque in Lakemba and we were in each other's arms. And we are working through those issues on every single occasion. When after the terrible explosion that occurred in Beirut, it was either, it was on the phone, into the Lebanese community, offering that support and they know that. And so for other Australians, I'd simply say this, in politics, in elections, if you're the Prime Minister, the leader of the Parliamentary Liberal Party, people are going to throw stones. They're going to make accusations. But you've got to look at the motivations. You've got to look at whether people are speaking out of disappointment or and as a result and making unfounded allegations. They are unfair because my record speaks for itself. Journalist: It's not just on the eve of an election that these sorts of attacks on your character have been appearing, why do you think these people who have worked with you seem to have these views of you? Prime Minister: Well when people don't get the answer that they want for me, whether it's in cancelling a French submarine contract or people have had disappointments in their political careers along the lines, then bitterness often speaks out. It often speaks out. And it will find its target in a convenient target, and it'll be repeated and it'll be reported. But the reality is, and I think this case demonstrates it more than any other, that the walk I have walked with the people of Lebanese ancestry of Maronite and Muslim faith in this country speaks greater volumes than anything else, and I stand on my record. Journalist: If you're saying these people have lied on their Stat Decs, are you willing to investigate it? Prime Minister: No, these statements haven't been submitted for the purpose of any court or anything of that nature. I can tell you, I've been a director of the Liberal Party and I'm sure secretaries of the Labor Party will know, people make sort of statements and they'll sign them. It doesn't make them true, it doesn't make them true. I have no interest in chasing those matters for legal purposes down. They've said what they've said. I completely reject it, I absolutely reject it. But my actions are the greatest proof of that. But what I have done in working with the Lebanese community in Australia speaks for itself and what they have said and the way that they have honoured me in their homes, in their mosques, in their churches, as I've put my arms around them in some of the worst of times that they have experienced. And Jenny has done the same, Jenny has done the same. So if anyone wants to have a crack at me on those issues, they better have walked a mile in the shoes that I've walked in because if they can't, they can stay on the sidelines. Journalist: Prime Minister, the allegations towards you are that you are a bully, a liar, and now that you've used someone's ethnic background against them, does this hurt your [chances]? Prime Minister: Well it's untrue. Journalist: Are all of those are untrue? Prime Minister: Completely untrue. It's completely untrue. Journalist: It's coming from a lot of places now. Prime Minister: From individuals who haven't liked the answer they've got it. They haven't liked the answer they've got, and so rather than accept that, they have decided to cast all sorts of slings and arrows. You know in politics, particularly if you're Prime Minister, you've got to have thick skin. You've got to have broad shoulders. People will throw all sorts of mud at you, particularly when you get up close to an election, and they'll make all sorts of things up because they have other motivations. I only have one motivation and that is I want to ensure that Australia remains strong, keeps getting stronger and so we can secure the future. If people think they can go to an election and seek to change the outcome by throwing mud like they have on this occasion, and it's very rare that I will even counter this or respond to these things. But on this particular occasion, as others have continued to wish to report, I could not reject this more fundamentally, more soundly and you will hear voices of others who will do exactly the same thing. So if others want to throw mud at me on this issue, well, you know, it says more about them than it does about me because my record of caring and loving the Lebanese community in this country speaks for itself and stands head and shoulders above all the other pretenders. I think I've covered that one off. Journalist: Is that what you think their motivation is though? That they want you to lose the election. [Inaudible]? Prime Minister: Well, you're an experienced journalist, I'm sure you can work it out. Journalist: Can your party be unified before the election, and if it can't, will you lose? Prime Minister: We are totally united in the Parliamentary Liberal party. That has been one of our great strengths. Through all the challenges we have faced as a government, we remain absolutely united. Absolutely united. And as we go forward this election, looking forward to people like Susie joining our team for the seat of Lyons and the wonderful work that's been done by our entire Tasmanian team. Bridget Archer who I was with yesterday and Gav who I will be with later today. I mean, we have a wonderful Tasmanian team here, Jonno and the whole team that lead our Senate team here in Tasmania. A great team working for what's best for Tasmania, but also for the country. That is true right across our country with all of our candidates and with all of our members of Parliament. We are going forward united because we know we've got the right plan and we know it's a plan that has got Australia through one of the worst times we have seen, both from a health point of view and an economic point of view. Well, from a health point of view, you've got to go back 100 years and on the economy, you've got to go back to the Great Depression. Now we've come through this pandemic, which economically meant a hit 30 times worse, 30 times worse than the Global Financial Crisis. And that, as you know, was when Labor was in power during the Global Financial Crisis. So we have dealt with the problem 30 times worse and we've got an employment outcome that's 50 per cent better because we've had the right plan, we've made the right decisions. That means our economy is strong. The biggest recovery we've seen in 70 years. More people in work, more people investing, unemployment coming down, growth going up. All of that is being produced by our strong economic plan that is working. And that's the economic plan that we'll take into the future. It's the economic plan that has invested in projects here in Tasmania to ensure that regional economies are strong and they can realise the great ambition of these projects with Marinus Link and Battery of the Nation. Thanks very much, everyone.

