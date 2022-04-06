Absolute waterfront

latest-news,

House of the Week Bed 1 | Bath 1 | Car 1 Presenting a once in a lifetime opportunity to secure a spectacular waterfront haven offering panoramic water views in Oatley's most highly sought waterfront enclave. Featuring gated security access with an intercom system, this unique waterside residence offers sun filled interiors throughout with an open plan living and dining area and expansive water views. The loft style bedroom includes robes and a home office, while the modern bathroom is fitted with quality fixtures and inclusions. The home includes a gourmet stone kitchen which comes complete with brand new stainless steel European appliances. Wake up to spectacular sunrises and panoramic views all while listening to the gentle lap of water and fresh afternoon breezes. Choose to relax and entertain on the private and serene alfresco entertaining courtyard placed by the water's edge or take in the uninterrupted sweeping water views from your large sun soaked balcony. This stunning property is crafted from quality materials and inclusions. The property features a private boatshed to store your craft and capitalises on impressive 180 degree water views. It's placed within a gentle walk to Oatley's schools, shopping village, train station, cafes and parklands. Don't miss a truly rare opportunity to secure this prime waterfront haven in Oatley's most highly sought waterfront precinct. For further details and/or to arrange an inspection of this property please call Jon Brookes and the team at Brookes Partners Real Estate on 9544 5555 or 0416 069 169.

