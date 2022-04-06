Boutique coastal living

latest-news,

Project of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Taking cues from its laidback peninsula setting, Point delivers a dramatic sculptural form and palette of beautiful natural materials inspired by the coastal landscape. Renowned local architectural firm, Couvaras Architects have envisioned a new calibre of boutique living for this desirable oceanside enclave, occupying a landmark position. Spanning five levels, Point is characterised by a gently curved facade of off-form concrete and white brickwork softened by timber batten screening. Offering a collection of 16 remarkable two and three-bedroom residences crowned by two breathtaking penthouses with their own private pools and ocean glimpses. Each residence features generous alfresco entertaining space along with secure garaging and lift access. Free flowing living areas are framed by floor to ceiling sliding doors which harness natural light and are enhanced by enduring finishes of warm timbers and natural stone. Oak floorboards add warmth and texture to the living spaces, while Cavalier Bremworth 100 per cent pure new wool loop pile carpet features in the bedrooms. Kitchens are effortlessly functional with an island breakfast bar. Elba white marble benchtops and splashbacks are complemented by fresh white joinery and accents of oak on the island benches. Bathrooms have been designed with a host of harmonious finishes. Tundra Blue honed limestone runs floor to ceiling, wall hung vanities are topped with Elba white marble. Ensuites have the luxury of heated towel rails and underfloor heating. Photos: Artist's impressions

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/97698a7f-c147-4b8c-9a23-3480ee1e1cd1.jpg/r0_441_3750_2560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg