Luxurious living

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2 This near new, freestanding luxury home has been custom built to encapsulate quintessential modern Australian design in its finest form. Perfectly created for one who loves to entertain, offering low maintenance living, established tropical gardens, flawless interior finishes of warm natural hues and incredible street appeal, you will move in and not have to lift a finger for years to come. Conveniently located in the heart of the Lilli Pilli/Port Hacking community with local cafes, parks and schools close by, and a bayside lifestyle ready to enjoy. Offering an oversized, open plan living space that features vaulted ceilings with incredible windows and skylight, the interiors are flooded with bright, north-east sun. Incredible custom cabinetry is found throughout the home; from the mudroom and bench seat at the door, to the reading nook overlooking the atrium, the level of detail is superb. A stunning kitchen grounds the open space and truly forms the heart of the home. Serve meals to the oversized stone island bench, enjoy the spacious butler's pantry and functional flow through to the laundry. Large stacker doors lead seamlessly to the covered alfresco with fully equipped outdoor kitchen featuring stone benches, sink, BeefEater barbecue and drinks fridge, ready to host any event. The level lawns and well lit, landscaped gardens surround the generous inground pool and private sunny yard. The home features an oversized garage including storage space with internal access and off-street parking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/8ddd6e0e-54cb-4c9a-ad8b-7f16e2bd7258.jpg/r16_664_7072_4650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg