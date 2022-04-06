Georges River Council wins at the 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards

latest-news,

Georges River Council received three awards from the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia (NSW and ACT) for Engineering Excellence at its 2022 State Conference on 10 March. Winning the 'New or Improved Techniques' category, Council's standardisation of amenity block design was a long-term project with the development of 25 standard designs to suit the varying needs of the community and sporting clubs. The benefits include streamlined tender preparation, replicable construction processes and techniques, ease of maintenance and repair, and enhanced daily routine cleansing. The Charles Pirie Inclusive Sporting Amenities received Highly Commended in the 'Projects Greater than $500,000 but less than $5 million' category. The new sporting amenities building in Kogarah Bay includes a canteen, storage, gender neutral changes rooms, referees' room, medical room, public amenities and a covered BBQ and social area. Instrumental to this project's success was the inclusion of Council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan in the design of the building. The Gannons Park Water Quality Improvement and Stormwater Harvesting Scheme also received Highly Commended, in the 'Environmental Enhancement Project or Initiative including Recovering, Recycling and Reusing' category. The large-scale landscape and stormwater treatment project reinstated a section of Boggywell Creek to develop significant public space and enhance the community's connection to environmental processes. The project also won the 'Excellence in Integrated Stormwater Design' award at the Stormwater NSW 2021 Awards in December. Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "We are very proud to have received three awards at this year's Engineering Excellence Award. "Council is committed to providing high quality and inclusive places for our diverse community to exercise, relax, connect with each other, and enjoy nature. We are delighted to be recognised for our dedication towards improving facilities and spaces for our local community." The Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia's annual Engineering Excellence Awards aspire to endorse and recognise excellence of Local Government and Public Works Projects, through inspiration, innovation, collaboration, development and completion of projects an technical management.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/8881f258-bf2e-4593-bf1a-1e8a95a0115e.jpg/r0_52_1024_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Georges River Council wins at the 2022 Engineering Excellence Awards