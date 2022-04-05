NSW bracing for more heavy rain

latest-news,

The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is urging residents across the State to prepare for significant rainfall later this week. The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is predicting severe weather developing from Wednesday, with the central and southern coasts and adjacent ranges in its path, then extending along most of the coast and eastern ranges on Thursday and Friday. Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke is urging communities who have already experienced weeks of heavy rain and flooding to remain vigilant. "I understand the news of more severe weather for already saturated communities is distressing, but we need everyone to heed the advice and warnings of the NSW SES and BoM," Ms Cooke said. NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Dean Storey is asking residents to take steps to prepare their properties now before more rain arrives. "It is likely parts of NSW including the Central Coast, Sydney, the Illawarra and South Coast will experience heavy rainfall in a short time period. This means we will see flash flooding occur where roads could become flooded quite quickly. The majority of the flood rescues the NSW SES carried out recently were for people who got caught in their cars in rising flood waters," Assistant Commissioner Storey said. "Over the last six weeks, NSW SES volunteers have responded to over 31,400 call for help from across the State. "People can help prevent storm damage around their properties by trimming back overhanging branches, cleaning gutters and downpipes and securing or putting away loose items around the yard or balcony." NSW SES volunteers have performed over 2,200 flood rescues since the severe weather began six weeks ago and with more wet weather on the way, NSW SES is once again urging drivers to take care on the roads. "Never drive, ride or walk through floodwaters. It's too dangerous - and you never know how deep the floodwaters are, the condition of the road or how fast the water is flowing," Assistant Commissioner Storey said.

NSW bracing for more heavy rain