Palm Court car park decision goes to the Planning Minister

The final say on whether Hustville's Palm Court car park remains or is converted to green open space will go to NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts. Under Georges River Council's Hurstville Revitalisation Project, the 31-space Palm Court car park is being converted into open space providing a children's play area with seating, tree plantings and a turf area. There will be ten car spots provided around the new park and an extra 12 car spots in Treacy Street. The work was due to start at the end of March and to be funded under a $4.75 million grant from the State Government. The council deferred a decision on the project after shopkeepers and businesses met with mayor Nick Katris on March 2 to voice their concerns at losing the car park. The council received a $4.75 million grant under the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program for the Palm Court project along with an upgrade of the Macmahon Street courtyard. Not proceeding would result in a loss of the funding plus $400,000 already spent on progressing the project, a council report said. The council held an extraordinary meeting last night (April 4) to consider the matter with a recommendation that the council proceed to implement the project without further delay. But Cr Colleen Symington submitted an amendment calling for the council write to Anthony Roberts, Minister for Planning to seek a variation to the funding agreement to remove the Palm Court component and reallocate the funding to remaining projects identified in both the Hurstville Heart of the CIty Place Strategy and the Hurstville City Revitalisation Project. In the event the Minister accepts the variation to the funding agreement, the council will proceed to retain the Palm Court as a carpark in order to support small businesses struggling to recover from the devastating pandemic lockdown, she said. "The most impacted people here are the shopkeepers. It's a loss of convenience to their customers and a detriment to them," Councillor Symington said. "Council should not be systematically and deliberating taking parking away from struggling businesses who rely on this hub. There's 31 spots there and the turnover is quite frequent. It will drop to nine spots. 12 spots will be in Treacy Street. "Considering the State Government has made it a priority to support businesses coming out of the pandemic I see no reason why that request will be denied," she said. Cr Nancy Liu spoke against the amendment. "This money is from the State Government. This won't cost ratepayers a cent. Why would we say no to this?" she said. Cr Kevin Greene said there has been extensive consultation on this with the business owners in 2020 and as a result there were changes made to the plan with 12 spaces created in Treacy Street. Cr Sam Elmir submitted a further amendment, "I ask that General Manager request the Minister for Local Government investigate surcharging the $400,000 in ratepayers' funds wasted in preparing the project over the past three years for reimbursement by all the councillors who have voted not to proceed with the project," he said. But Cr Warren Tegg said it would set a bad precedent while deputy mayor Kathryn Landsberry said it would be an unlawful amendment to impose that sort of money on councillors who were just basically doing their job. "We are not talking about a high quality open space which schools will look at to kick a ball around," Cr Landsberry said. "At night time it could become a bit of a wasteland and not not be as safe and secure as it should be," she said. "A number of councillors would like to remove the park from the Hurstville Revitalisation Project because we think turning it into a park from a functioning car park is detrimental to our local businesses. "How about we listen to the ones who will be impacted by this particular proposal and support them instead of digging in some ideological process that people seem to have adopted that it's the end of the world if we don't proceed with it." Councillors supported Cr Symington's amendment 8 votes to 7. Georges River mayor Nick Katris said, "At that end of Forest Road, Hurstville parking is at a premium and now the business community is suffering from the side effects of coming out of COVID. "Palm Court is a quick turnover car parking area and seen by many businesses as necessary for their sustainability. "It is now up to the Minister to decide whether to allow the removal of the Palm Court Open space proposal from all the projects identified in both the Hurstville Heart of the City Place Strategy and the Hurstville City Revitalisation Projects and from the Government Grant Agreement and allow that portion that is attributed to Palm Court to be spent on the remaining projects or elsewhere in the Central Business District of Hurstville. "Very few would deny the fact that Hurstville is dire need of open space, but this can be provided in many other areas of Hurstville where there is a much less impact on the availability of necessary parking. "Hurstville needs parks not parklets and I will be writing to and hopefully meeting with the Minister in order to present the case that was resolved by a majority councillors for Palm Court to remain as is."

