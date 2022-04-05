latest-news, Kenneth and Julia Coleman, Senior's Local Achievement Award, Heathcote electorate, Lee Evans, Dandelion Support Network

Retired school teachers Kenneth and Julia Coleman have been presented with the Senior's Local Achievement Award for the Heathcote electorate for their volunteer service as leaders of the Dandelion Support Network and other community work. Heathcote MP Lee Evans said the couple were "dedicated volunteers and tireless advocates" for the Sutherland Shire based, not-for-profit organisation which supports children and families in need. "It was a pleasure to meet and congratulate Ken and Julia on their outstanding achievements, their efforts are valued by the community and have not gone unnoticed," he said. "I thank them for their generous contribution and service." The couple joined the Dandelion Support Network in 2012 after involvement in other community work. "They volunteer an inordinate number of hours to support the cause, utilising their respective incredible handyman and expert seamstress skills, sorting and collecting donations, supporting new volunteers and assisting with fundraising activities," Mr Evans said. "They are both known to go above and beyond expectations of their roles. "Their community spirit stretches beyond Dandelion, sponsoring two students at St Jude's, Tanzania, which they visited and volunteered for a fortnight as teachers. "Julia also works at the House of Welcome, Granville, a not-for-profit organisation providing housing and other support services for asylum seekers and refugees in Sydney. "Ken was an active member of Rotary for over a decade, particularly as Sylvania Rotary president." Mr Evans said the couple were selected from "a high calibre of nominees". He will host a morning tea in Parliament House to celebrate their achievement.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/2441e642-c89d-4791-9601-2c1200271e58.jpg/r0_406_2655_1906_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kenneth and Julia Coleman receive Senior's Local Achievement Award for Heathcote electorate