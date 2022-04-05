latest-news,

Four people have been charged following an unauthorised protest at Brighton Le Sands today. About 8.30am, emergency services were called to General Holmes Drive following reports four people had allegedly gathered on the roadway, blocking traffic in the north bound lanes. Police attempted to speak to the protestors, who allegedly failed to comply with move-on directions. The group was arrested and moved from the roadway without incident a short time later. All four - a 48-year-old East Lismore woman, a 61-year-old ACT woman, a 46-year-old Queensland man and a 31-year-old Brighton Le Sands woman - were arrested and taken to Kogarah Police Station. They were each charged with wilfully prevent free passage of person/vehicle/vessel, refuse/fail to comply with direction under Part 14, and fail or refuse to disclose identity as required. All were refused bail, to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.

Four charged after Brighton Le Sands protest