Georges River pushes for ban on developers and real estate agents serving as councillors

A ban on developers and real estate agents serving as councillors is now on the policy platform of Local Government NSW thanks to the efforts of Georges River Council. The motion was submitted at the LGNSW special conference, the independent organisation representing NSW councils, held in Sydney from February 28 to March 2. Delegates debated and voted on resolutions put forward by various councils to set the LGNSW policy agency for 2022. Georges River was successful in having its two motions adopted: "Ban on developers and real estate agents serving as councillors"; and "Asset Management - Creating a Level Playing Field (Financial Statements) Across NSW Councils." The resolution adopted was that LGNSW call on the Premier of NSW and the Minister for Local Government to genuinely ban developers and real estate agents (and their relatives and close associates) from serving as councillors by closing the existing loopholes in legislation which are currently used by local councillors to avoid being defined as a developer and/or real estate agent; And that the NSW government commit to amending all relevant legislation including for planning panels to ensure that broader and more inclusive activities are included in the definition of developer and/or real estate agent. This would include investors who fund the planning proposal and/or development or developer; and - land owners who contribute property/sites for planning and development applications; -. persons/trusts/companies who hold options on land which they can trade once land values increase due to planning decisions; - beneficiaries of family trusts which benefit from planning proposals and/or development related decisions; - beneficiaries of company trusts or similar corporate arrangements; vi. shell companies used by persons, builders, councillors and/or companies that conceal involvement in planning proposals and/or development; -. other similar arrangements which can conceal a person's or councillor's involvement to avoid meeting the current definition of developer or real estate agent; - relatives and close associates of any of the examples provided. The resolution also called for penalties for any councillor that makes a false declaration on their candidate nomination form about being a developer or real estate agent (or close associate or relative) to be increased to include dismissal, lifetime bans and repaying the costs associated with any subsequent council by-election. The resolution put forward by Councillor Colleen Symington and passed by a majority of 68 per cent. "The ban on developers and real estate agents was carried by a majority at the LG conference, something I am extremely proud of and that council should be proud of," Cr Symington told the March 28 meeitng of Georges River Council. "It's now on the policy platform for LGNSW but more should happen," she said. "In State Parliament there's currently a piece of legislation, the Opposition's 'Local Government Amendment Bill, Disqualification from Civic Office' banning real estate agents and developers from being on councils. The government is not going to support the Bill. "At the moment it doesn't seem like change is going to happen at a state level," she said. "Until that happens the perception of the community is not going to improve for councils or councillors."

