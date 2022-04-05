latest-news,

The Australian Surf Life Saving Championships has kicked off on the Gold Coast with more than 7,200 competitors going head-to-head across three beaches and nine action packed days of competition from April 2 - 10 2022. Starting with the Junior Titles the Masters then took over the beach and water before the Open competitors have their chance for Australian gold. The largest Surf Life Saving event in the world, it makes its return to Queensland this year, after the 2020 Gold Coast event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 'The Aussies,' as they are affectionately known, brings together the country's fittest surf lifesavers who have spent the summer keeping watch over our beaches and will now represent the 314 surf clubs with the opportunity to test their rescue ready skills across the sand and the surf. Close to 1,500 competitors from U13-U15 took part in the Youth Championship at North Kirra,with perfect conditions greeting the youngsters for the water competition with events for the swim, board and ironmen/ironwomen, with Broadbeach hosting the beach sprints events. North Cronulla were the big Bate Bay junior winners with teenage running sensation Sari McKee backing up her 2021 2km Beach Run gold medal with a final shoulder to shoulder sprint to the finish line with Umina's Sienna Scahill at Kirra Beach with her gold medal winning brother Cruz shouting encouragement from the sidelines. Sari's clubmate Kaitlyn Williams then took on all comers to snatch gold in the u13 Female Beach Flags with a dominant final run over Maroochydores Belle Jackson. North Cronulla sprint sensation Kobe Sorenson won the u15 male beach flags and then beat North Bondi's Declan Minto to do the double and win the U15 male beach sprint. The North Cronulla girls then went Silver and Bronze in the five person R&R being beaten by Coogee. Wanda SLSC wasn't to be discounted with their Team B pair winning the U14 & U15 Female Board Rescue in front of the Kurrawa A team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/ed7ef8f5-a8f7-4a86-8dbd-6cb7f7942b32.jpg/r3_272_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg