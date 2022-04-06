latest-news, John Kalaf, Sutherland pharmacist, retires

John Kalaf is farewelling and thanking the community and his staff as he retires after 49 years as a pharmacist at Sutherland. Mr Kalaf says he "loved the job, and enjoyed every day", and considers himself "extremely lucky" to have worked with great people and provided health care in the shire for nearly half a century. Mr Kalaf bought the pharmacy in August 1972, and it was branded Soul Pattinson's from 1973-2012 and Priceline since then. Because of his age - 86 going on 87 - he withdrew from the workplace when the second COVID wave hit, and will officially retire on July 1. Mr Kalaf was a late starter in pharmacy and didn't graduate until he was 35. "I left school at 15 and worked in my father's milk bar at North Sydney and delicatessen at North Narrabeen," he said. "I became quite ill, spending some time in hospital, and had to change my job. "There was a pharmacy next door to our delicatessen and I thought that looks like work I could do, even if I was in a wheelchair. "I went to evening college and did the Leaving Certificate in one year and then entered the Faculty of Pharmacy, which was a three-year course." Mr Kalaf was registered in 1971 and bought the Sutherland business in August the following year, starting in a very small shop and expanding it over time. "I loved the job and enjoyed every day - I never had to drag myself to work," he said. Mr Kalaf said the reason he was able to work for so long was that he had "terrific staff." One co-worker, Annemarie Smytheman, was with him for 40 years. "Annemarie was an excellent pharmacist, with great empathy and was also extremely reliable," he said. Mr Kalaf said he was flattered that, when he was given a farewell lunch by his staff, about a dozen of the 35 people present were aged under 25. Over a three-year period, he gave nine of his staff a trip to the Greek Islands. Mr Kalaf has seen a lot of change in the industry. "Pharmacies have become more and more professional, and that trend will continue," he said. "The other aspect is the emergence of bigger footprint pharmacies because of the incredible increase in product range. "I think it is a good development, but still think there is a need for community pharmacies. "It has been my experience that, with smaller pharmacies, you can actually communicate more readily with patients." Mr Kalaf has no problem with the introduction of pharmaceutical lines to supermarkets. "I think it's right and reasonable that people have access to some medicines that don't require a prescription, and the bodies that oversee it are doing it fairly well," he said.

