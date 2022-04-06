latest-news,

Tougher penalties for protesters who cause disruption on major transport routes have come into force. The new regulations, which received assent yesterday (Tuesday) specify major roads, bridges, tunnels and other major infrastructure facilities. Protesters who disrupt these locations will face a fine of up to $22,000 and / or up to two years in jail. There have been two such incidents in Sutherland Shire and St George in the last week. On Friday last week, thousands of motorists were delayed by a climate protest during the morning peak on Princes Highway, Sylvania. Four people were subsequently charged under older laws and given lesser fines than are now available. Yesterday (Tuesday), protesters disrupted traffic on General Holmes Drive at Brighton-Le-Sands about 8.30am. Police removed the protesters and four people were charged, also under the old legislation. They included a 48-year-old East Lismore woman, a 61-year-old ACT woman, a 46-year-old Queensland man and a 31-year-old Brighton-Le-Sands woman. Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the new laws followed lengthy sittings of Parliament, including an extra unscheduled day on Friday last week "and attempts by the Greens and Labor to render the bill ineffective". Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward called on Labor and the Greens not to attempt to try to stop this law by moving a disallowance motion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/f8862ddf-5e3a-47f9-a5d4-27a3fd7ed410.jpg/r0_32_600_371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg