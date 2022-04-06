latest-news, Orana, Sutherland, Governor visit, Margaret Beazley, Louis Hearnden, Elizabeth O'Neill

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley says community organisations such as Orana, which supports vulnerable residents of Sutherland Shire, do "incredible" work. Ms Beazley and her husband Dennis Wilson visited the not-for-profit Orana at Sutherland on Tuesday, where they watched a power point presentation by executive officer Elizabeth O'Neill and chatted with staff and volunteers. During a full day in Sutherland Shire, the couple also visited Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation, at Jannali, toured Hazelhurst Regional Gallery and Arts Centre and received a presentation and update on the activities of Interrelate, Caringbah, of which they are patrons. Speaking to the Leader during the Orana visit, Ms Beazley said such organisations were "incredible, and I would describe them as the backbone of the community". "We see it time and time again," she said. "We have just had a very small presentation on the extensive range of services Orana provides on a shoestring budget with the help of a huge number of volunteers [about 90 at present]. "It is is providing services as simple as enabling people to go out and have company because they live on their own or their family is a long way away, to providing really important services in relation to health, physical and mental health and assisting people with domestic violence situations. "The underbelly of domestic violence in our community is very serious and to have a place where people can come and know they are going to be supported here and not pressured is huge." Chair of the Orana board Louis Hearnden, in his welcome to the Governor, said many people thought there were no economic or social issues in the shire, which was often seen as well-to-do. "But, as a former caseworker myself, and as someone who has grown up in the area, I can assure you that the dark shadow of vulnerability and disadvantage in the shire is real," he said. "Homelessness, food scarcity for families and individuals, social isolation and financial hardship and domestic and family violence are all real. "It is a dark shadow, because it often goes unseen. "But, I am so proud of the work that Orana does, to have its feet firmly on the ground within this community, to enable others to better their lives and to support people through tough situations." Mr Hearnden said some of the ways Orana responded included emergency food relief, domestic and Family violence case work and assistance, information and referral services, adult learning and social inclusion opportunities, home visitation for families with newborns and young children and community development. "We assist members of our local community when they need it most. Specifically, those who are financially disadvantaged and socially isolated."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/21b74cf7-811c-440b-bc0f-13228ed4a839.JPG/r267_371_4126_2551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg