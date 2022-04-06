latest-news,

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19. In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Hazzard's office said he was advised last night a work colleague had tested positive following a rapid antigen test (RAT). "While the Minister had no symptoms he undertook a RAT as a precaution. It was negative," the statement said. "As a further precaution he had a PCR test last night. The PCR has returned a positive result. "Minister Hazzard is now in isolation. He developed minor flu like symptoms overnight and is being managed via the NSW Health virtual hospital and the Northern Sydney Public Health Unit. Minister Hazzard is fully vaccinated and intends to continue work meetings virtually, via Teams."

