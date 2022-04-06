latest-news,

It was a battle of quick goals and missed opportunities between Sutherland Sharks and Sydney FC on Saturday afternoon at Seymour Shaw Park. There was little in the way of goalmouth action early in the match, with the odd attempt thwarted by the keepers. Sutherland, for their part, were winning the corner count, but the subsequent variations finding teammates in dangerous areas. It was in the 23rd minute, that Sydney FC's Patrick Wood netted a well-timed strike for the visiting young guns. The lead was short-lived however as Sutherland's Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu levelled on the half-hour, when rounding Sydney FC's keeper and cutting the ball into the net from a sharp angle. The game was heating up and it was again Wood that pounced on an under-hit back pass, sliding the ball under keeper Anthony Bouzanis, making it 2-1. The visitors backed it up two minutes later after their striker was upended in the box and a penalty awarded for Wood to complete his hat-trick in the 37th minute from the spot. It was fantastic football by the visitors, but with two goals in as many minutes, Sutherland needed to regroup and not concede again before the break. Unfortunately for the home team, Sydney FC's Jaiden Kucharski slotted his sides fourth of the afternoon in stoppage time, taking a commanding 4-1 lead into the second half. It didn't take long to see that the Sharks weren't rolling over and accepting defeat, as James Andrew reduced the deficit with a thunderous strike four minutes into the second stanza. Sutherland were beginning to create openings, but kept missing on their opportunities. The home side were piling on the pressure and finding gaps in the Sydney FC defence, but with time running out and still two goals down, the home side needed to produce a result, and fast. Substitute Lachlan Everett found Sutherland's third in the 88th minute to make it 3-4 to Sydney FC and give the visitors some nervy moments until the final whistle. Sharks coach Nick Dimovski was furious with how his backline performed. "You have to credit Sydney FC in taking the points today, but we gifted them goals," he said. "My right fullback [Mark Rodic] has given them one from a soft pass back and that's a coach killer. "And another penalty against us, I think that's three against us in four games, and it's beginning to feel like it's Groundhog Day every week. "But the most frustrating thing for me is it doesn't matter who we are playing we are giving away cheap goals and even today we've scored three, but still lost the match. "We seem to be scoring plenty, but we cannot keep them out and it's a calamity of errors at the back and it needs to stop."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/5a2ef45c-05a1-4dbd-af75-380d06937cc0.jpg/r0_216_3759_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg