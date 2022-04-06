latest-news,

Wanda Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) has launched two new surf crafts in honour of dedicated club volunteers. A surf boat and an inflatable rescue boat (IRB) were launched at the club on Saturday, March 26, in front of a large crowd of members and supporters. Speeches and tributes were followed by the maiden voyage of both vessels. "These surf craft are vital to Wanda and, in club tradition, have been named after members who stand out," said Nathan Spinner, Wanda SLSC President. "The craft were kindly donated by Lloyds SUPA IGA Cronulla & Hurstville (IRB) and Gerard Malouf and Partners (surf boat)." The new surf boat was named in honour of Rod 'Stick' Holdsworth, a Wanda SLSC member for 40 years. "Members like Rod are the reason surf life saving and Wanda continue to thrive," said Mr Spinner. "Rod has contributed widely to our club for decades, in particular the boat section. "It's a fitting tribute to name a surf boat in his honour." The new IRB was named in honour of club members Adam "Bucks" Buckley (joined Wanda in 2008 - 10 years as part of the IRB section) and Mark Lloyd (joined Wanda in 2011 - seven years as part of the IRB section, three as section captain). "Water safety is at our clubs' core, with both Adam and Mark integral to this," said Mr Spinner. "Both Mark and Adam are a driving force behind the professional response of our IRB team, and wholly deserve this honour."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/611e4ff9-ec92-4ce6-a9e1-f9945761776b.JPG/r0_236_1672_1181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg