latest-news,

St George Illawarra have booked their place in the 2021 NRL Telstra Women's Premiership grand final following a 24-18 win over the Titans at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday. The Dragons trailed the Titans 6-0 early after a strong Steph Hancock carry close to the line. However, it was a short lived lead as the Dragons came back 10 minutes later with great ball movement out wide, setting up Madison Bartlett on the left wing (it was her fifth try in five games for this season. A few minutes later the Dragons showed their skill and produced a brilliant try. A Keely Davis grubber was scooped up by a flying Emma Tonegato to set up a 10-6 lead. There was some see-sawing early in the second half with both sides making costly errors and a number of stoppages, but it was the Dragons who brought it back. running from her own half, Jaime Chapman was allowed to stretch her legs and bring the ball to the Titan's 30 metre line on just the second tackle. Chapman then extended her side's lead in the 45th minute running onto a Rachael Pearson inside ball, tumbling over next to the posts. The Dragons seemed to find some extra juice and a huge hit from Elsie Albert saw the Dragons remain on the front foot. A high shot from Titans prop Brianna Clark on Tonegato allowed the Dragons to make it 18-6. Keeley Davis then looked to have put the game beyond reach, scoring her first NRLW try, after collecting her own grubber in behind the defense. Titans winger, Jasmine Peters, scored a try three minutes from full time which was converted from out wide by Tiana Raftstrand-Smith. Hancock snatched her second under the posts inside the final minute to give the Titans a chance to steal a miracle win, but the clock had the final say. The Dragons dominated the game on the stat sheet, finishing with a better completion rate, more possession and line breaks, and conceding less penalties. Dragons coach Jamie Soward said he had expected his side to come in and make the finals as a minimum. "To win this game today was a great result for the club," he said. "I feel like we've got another couple of gears [to go], but we were probably just tight and frantic in that first half because of the situation of the game. "That's what a prelim final does for you." The Dragons will meet the Sydney Roosters - who upset the Minor Premier Brisbane Broncos - in NRLW grand final at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe on Sunday. The Dragons defeated the Roosters in the competition's final round, 16-10.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/a7d363e8-39f1-4439-ac64-b0f776966730.jpg/r0_80_4440_2589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg