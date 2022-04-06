SES updates flooding warning for St George and Sutherland Shire

latest-news,

The SES has forecast minor to moderate flooding for the Cooks River Georges RIver and Woronora catchments for Thursday and Friday. The situation is being actively monitored and updated flood watches and warnings will be issued where necessary over the coming days. Heavy rainfall is developing over the central and southern NSW coast due to the combination of a low pressure trough and a moist easterly airstream. This rainfall is expected to intensify over the Illawarra and parts of the South Coast and Southern Tablelands from Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rainfall will also extend into Metropolitan Sydney and parts of the Central Tablelands and Hunter districts. Minor to moderate flooding is possible for Central and Southern Coastal Rivers including the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers from Thursday into Friday. Catchments in the flood watch areas are wet from recent rainfall. A severe weather warning is current for heavy rainfall for the Metropolitan, Illawarra, South Coast and parts of Hunter, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts. Flooding is possible in the catchments listed from Thursday into Friday. Flood classes (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau provides a flood warning service. Catchments likely to be affected include: . Upper Nepean River - Minor to Moderate flooding . Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean Rivers - Minor to Moderate flooding . Upper Coxs River - Local Flooding . Colo River - Minor to Moderate flooding . Macdonald River - Local Flooding . Northern Sydney - Local Flooding . Southern Sydney - Local Flooding . Parramatta River - Local Flooding . Cooks River - Minor Flooding . Georges and Woronora River - Minor Flooding People low-lying parts of these areas should prepare for flooding by securing or moving objects outside their homes and taking measures to protect their homes against water damage. Residents of areas expecting to be flooded should make plans to leave when advised to do so. Ensure you take pets and valuables with you. People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets above expected flood heights. Plan your route carefully to avoid flooded roads and allow extra travel time. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. For more information . Listen to your local ABC radio station, . Follow NSWSES on Facebook or at www.ses.nsw.gov.au . Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ . Go to latest Rainfall and River heights at http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml . Visit Road Closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or the LiveTraffic app or phone 131 701. i

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/bcd799eb-b0b4-463b-9767-4329aecd4bf3.jpg/r0_30_1017_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

SES updates flooding warning for St George and Sutherland Shire